Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 16:34 Hits: 2

France will start offering Covid-19 vaccines to everyone between 12 and 18 on June 15, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210602-france-to-offer-covid-19-vaccines-to-12-18-age-group-from-june-15-macron-says