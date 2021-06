Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 17:48 Hits: 3

Nearly 50 percent of the French population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but health authorities fear the vaccination campaign could plateau over the summer. Efforts are under way to provide jabs to residents of remote areas and the homeless.

