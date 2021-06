Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 19:06 Hits: 2

The number of new COVID-19 cases in France held below 10,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday as pressure on hospitals eased further and the daily death toll dropped sharply from last week.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-new-covid-19-cases-below-10-000-for-second-day-in-a-row-14935310