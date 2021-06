Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 19:22 Hits: 2

Nobel Peace laureate Denis Mukwege on Wednesday urged politicians in the Democratic Republic of Congo to engage in the fight against sexual violence and the "martyrdom of populations" in the east of the country.

