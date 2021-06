Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 22:10 Hits: 4

Taking a hard line with elite athletes – that they are contractually bound to show up before the media - can backfire when there is anxiety among the best performers, says a psychologist.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/naomi-osaka-tennis-french-open-quit-media-anxiety-depression-14932088