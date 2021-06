Category: World Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 01:53 Hits: 5

Denmark already has one of Europe's harshest stances on immigration, but the wealthy Scandinavian country is set to adopt legislation on Thursday enabling it to open asylum centres outside Europe where applicants would be sent to live.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fortress-denmark-wants-to-send-its-asylum-seekers-outside-europe-14937686