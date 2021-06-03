The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Scholars warn democracy is in danger; voting rights legislation remains stalled

In the news today: A Senate parliamentarian ruling appears to sharply limit new reconciliation options, giving Republicans a boost in their efforts to block new infrastructure spending. 100 scholars issue a public warning that Republican actions are putting the nation’s democracy at dire risk. And Joe Biden singles out two Democratic senators who continue to protect a Senate tradition long used to sabotage civil and voting rights.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Biden, Schumer hamstrung on infrastructure by new ruling from parliamentarian

Biden slams Manchin and Sinema for holding up voting rights legislation

One hundred scholars submit a dire warning about the future of American democracy

Tulsa wasn't the first or last time Black people were massacred and erased from American history

Donald Trump's blog is dead, because it was exactly what Trump wanted, and no one was reading it

From the community:

COVID Breakthrough Deaths in Context

The Filibuster is a Dead Man Walking

