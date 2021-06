Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 14:23 Hits: 4

Budapest has renamed streets around the planned site of a top Chinese university to protest an "unwanted" project forced on it by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, the city's mayor said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/budapest-protest-chinese-fudan-university-rename-streets-roads-14934004