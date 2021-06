Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:42 Hits: 5

Germany has refused to issue any further permits for flights arriving from Russia in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow failed to extend German airline Lufthansa's flight permissions, the German transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-bans-russian-flights-in-tit-for-tat-move-14935448