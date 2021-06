Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 18:55 Hits: 4

The leader of Western Sahara's independence movement returned to Algeria Wednesday after six weeks of medical treatment in Spain that unleashed a tetchy diplomatic standoff between Rabat and Madrid.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/polisario-chief-back-in-algeria-after-spain-morocco-row-14935420