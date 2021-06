Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 12:44 Hits: 1

The latest wave of corporate virtue signaling should not be taken as a sign that a new era of stakeholder capitalism is upon us. On the contrary, corporate leaders are feeling public pressure and seeking to position themselves as part of the solution to problems that they caused.

