Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:19 Hits: 7

A task force will share data it collected on unusual flight phenomena with Congress. UFO enthusiasts rejoice. But a German expert with decades of research under his belt doesn't believe aliens have ever been to Earth.

