Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 07:20 Hits: 7

For Britain's small and medium-sized businesses, trading with European nations used to be easy. After Brexit, that's no longer the case with the emergence of obstacles that didn't exist before.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/small-uk-firms-struggle-with-post-brexit-hurdles-to-doing-business-in-europe/a-57738179?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf