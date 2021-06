Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 07:28 Hits: 8

Israeli politicians battling to unseat veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have until just before midnight Wednesday to make their "change" coalition, composed of bitter ideological rivals, viable.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210602-last-dash-for-israeli-politicians-fighting-to-unseat-netanyahu