Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:23 Hits: 8

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan has agreed to set aside RM10mil to help residents in the state affected by the lockdown, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/02/negri-sembilan-govt-set-aside-rm10mil-for-lockdown-aid