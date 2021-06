Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 06:00 Hits: 8

SYDNEY: Australia's economy raced ahead last quarter as consumers and businesses spent with abandon, lifting output back above where it was last year when pandemic lockdowns tipped the country into its first recession in three decades. The economy expanded by a real 1.8 per cent in the three ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-economy-gdp-boom-consumers-business-spend-14931998