Turkish army fires warning shots, tear gas at villagers protesting against a marble quarry

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 15:36 Hits: 5

Residents of the village of Yurtbasi, in Eastern Turkey, took to the streets on May 26 to try and stop a company that wants to demolish the buildings where they house their animals from building a marble quarry. However, soldiers who accompanied the bulldozers aimed tear gas at protesters and fired warning shots using live ammunition. Shocked by the turn of events, opponents of the project are now trying to gain support for their cause by sharing videos of the violence.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210601-turkey-army-warning-shots-tear-gas-protest-marble-quarry