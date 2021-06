Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 18:09 Hits: 5

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Wildfires are sweeping across Bolivia's Pantanal wetlands near the border with Paraguay, putting at risk thousands of hectares of an area known for its rich wildlife that was hit by major fires just two years ago. Read full story

