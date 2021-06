Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 19:00 Hits: 6

VIENNA (Reuters) - The leader of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) Norbert Hofer stepped down on Tuesday but pointedly did not back his high-profile deputy and rival Herbert Kickl to succeed him. Read full story

