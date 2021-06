Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 12:47 Hits: 3

BANGKOK: Ukraine's ambassador to Thailand died early Sunday (May 30) on the southern beach island of Koh Lipe while on vacation with his son, police said, with the cause of death still undetermined. Andrii Beshta is a 45-year-old career diplomat who was appointed as Ukraine's ambassador in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/ukraine-ambassador-to-thailand-dies-island-resort-koh-lipe-14915084