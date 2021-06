Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 19:47 Hits: 3

Mexico recorded 1,307 coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths on Sunday, according to health ministry data, bringing the overall number of cases to 2,412,810 and the death toll to 223,507.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-records-1-307-covid-19-cases-52-more-deaths-14917192