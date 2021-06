Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 02:24 Hits: 3

SEOUL: North Korea said on Monday the US allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the US' hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula. It’s North Korea’s first response to the May 21 summit ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-accuses-us-of-hostility-over-south-korean-missile-decision-14918296