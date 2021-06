Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 19:49 Hits: 3

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Monday more support for indigenous communities, including to expand excavations at old boarding schools across Canada after remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at one location.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-to-help-indigenous-search-for-more-student-graves-14922788