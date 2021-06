Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 12:45 Hits: 4

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma.

