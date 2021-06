Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 17:04 Hits: 3

Three Myanmar journalists who illegally crossed into Thailand to flee a military crackdown have been fined and could face deportation, a member of their legal team said Tuesday, warning the trio's lives will be in danger if they are sent home.

