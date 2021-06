Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 10:50 Hits: 2

Trust is a precious commodity. By failing to do more to help the rest of the world get vaccinated as quickly as possible, Western advanced economies are squandering their most important resource and jeopardizing the international system upon which their prosperity is based.

