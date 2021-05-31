The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

Category: World Hits: 2

Global Health Governance from the Grassroots

Historically, global health and environmental cooperation has reflected various combinations of top-down and bottom-up measures. To be better prepared for future pandemics, global models and agreements must shape responses that are grounded firmly in local communities and value their engagement, risk ownership, and anxieties.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/local-initiatives-can-strengthen-global-health-governance-by-ngaire-woods-and-ok-pannenborg-2021-05

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version