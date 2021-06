Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

Schools in Myanmar will open on Tuesday for the first time since the military seized power, but teachers and students are set to defy the junta's calls for full classrooms in a show of resistance.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210601-myanmar-teachers-and-students-defy-junta-as-schools-reopen