Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 05:41 Hits: 5

Australia's softball team on Tuesday became the first athletes to land in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, in a major step forward for the pandemic-postponed event which remains plagued by coronavirus fears.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210601-australian-softball-team-first-to-arrive-in-japan-for-olympics