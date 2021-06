Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 06:59 Hits: 11

TOKYO (Bernama): Japan plans to tighten its border control over travellers from Vietnam and Malaysia to prevent the spread of more contagious variants of Covid-19, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported. Read full story

