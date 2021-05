Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 08:58 Hits: 1

After scrapping the one-child policy five years ago, China's birth rate has not increased as the government had expected. The country is revising its policy to adjust to the aging of the population.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-new-3-child-policy-approved-by-politburo/a-57725354?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf