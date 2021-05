Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 11:43 Hits: 1

The Hungarian government has announced plans to produce the Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine locally in a planned €157 million plant. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-hungary-to-produce-china-s-sinopharm-jab/a-57723883?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf