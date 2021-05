Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

The European Championships will be the final act of a defining era for the German national team under Joachim Löw. The 61-year-old is looking to set plans in stone, starting with Wednesday's friendly against Denmark.

