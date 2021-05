Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 15:19 Hits: 3

Climate activists are dismayed at the appointment of Mathias Cormann, who has had a history of blocking climate action. The former Australian finance minister will be hoping to assuage their concerns.

