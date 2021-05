Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 05:30 Hits: 2

Police in southwest France on Monday detained a former soldier who fled into a forest after firing on security forces in an incident that sparked a massive manhunt, officials said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210531-manhunt-underway-for-armed-man-who-shot-at-police-after-domestic-violence-call