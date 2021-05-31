As US marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre, African Americans still feel outcast

Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 09:42 Hits: 1

At the foot of modern buildings on an anonymous street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a few discreet metal plaques catch the eye. "Grier shoemaker," "Earl real estate" -- riveted to the ground, they bear the names of Black-owned businesses that once stood there before being destroyed during one of the worst racial massacres in the United States, in 1921.

