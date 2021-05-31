The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As US marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre, African Americans still feel outcast

As US marks 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre, African Americans still feel outcast At the foot of modern buildings on an anonymous street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a few discreet metal plaques catch the eye. "Grier shoemaker," "Earl real estate" -- riveted to the ground, they bear the names of Black-owned businesses that once stood there before being destroyed during one of the worst racial massacres in the United States, in 1921.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210531-as-us-marks-100th-anniversary-of-tulsa-race-massacre-african-americans-still-feel-outcast

