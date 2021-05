Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 19:26 Hits: 3

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru on Monday revised its official COVID-19 death toll to 180,764, almost triple the previous official figure of 69,342, following a government review that shows the severity of the outbreak in the Andean country. Read full story

