Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 13:17 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization, battling to coordinate the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, agreed on Monday to study recommendations for ambitious reforms made by independent experts to strengthen the agency, with member states firmly in the driver's seat.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/world-health-organization-covid-19-pandemic-treaty-14920344