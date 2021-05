Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 15:54 Hits: 3

India's gross domestic product grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/5/31/indias-economy-showed-momentum-in-q1-prior-to-covid-surge