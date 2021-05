Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 10:40 Hits: 2

After the global financial crisis of 2008, considerable resources were devoted to making the world’s financial system safer. An analogous effort is needed now, both to help win the global war against COVID-19 and to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/path-toward-winning-global-pandemic-fight-by-simon-johnson-2021-05