WHA Approves Resolution on Health Conditions in Palestine

The World Health Assembly (WHA) on Wednesday approved a draft resolution on health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The resolution was submitted by countries such as Turkey, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Syria, according to the decision made last year in the WHA, which is the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 83 votes were in favor of the resolution and 14 were against it, while 39 countries voted with abstention. Suggestions involving the efforts of providing health support for the occupied Palestinian territory and the occupied Syrian Golan were presented in the resolution.

According to the WHA document, efforts are requested to support the Palestinian health sector using a health system strengthening approach.

The resolution also suggests ensuring sustainable procurement of WHO prequalified vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment to the occupied Palestinian territory in compliance with the international humanitarian law and the WHO's norms and standards, as well as ensuring non-discriminatory, affordable, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for the protected occupied population in compliance with the international law.

In the past month, the international community has expressed concern about the humanitarian consequences of the Israeli attack on Gaza.

On Thursday, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Lynn Hastings urged countries to donate some "US$95 million for Gaza over the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities," GGNews reported.

