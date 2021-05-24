Brutal Gratuitous : Family of Ronald Greene Demands Justice After Video Shows Deadly Traffic Stop

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 12:29 Hits: 2

New bodycam footage is raising more questions about the deadly arrest of a Black man, Ronald Greene, in Louisiana during a 2019 traffic stop in the city of Monroe. Family members said police originally told them Greene died in a car accident, but the Associated Press obtained video of Louisiana state troopers electrocuting, beating and dragging Greene. Greene’s family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit, and Greene’s death is also being federally investigated. Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing the family of Ronald Greene, says the family had to fight for a year and a half before being allowed to view police video of Greene’s death, which revealed “the full extent of just how brutal and gratuitous” the violence was. “We’re looking for criminal charges to move forward against these officers at the state level and at the federal level.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/24/ronald_greene_louisiana_police_arrest_death