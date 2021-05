Category: World Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 02:58 Hits: 2

Elite tactical teams and paramilitary police in France are searching for an ex-soldier who is on the run after firing at officers deployed to a domestic violence dispute.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-hunts-for-ex-soldier-after-shots-fired/a-57723500?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf