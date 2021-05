Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 21:13 Hits: 3

West African leaders decided at an extraordinary summit on Sunday to suspend Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bodies after a second coup in nine months by the poor Sahel country's military, but stopped short of reimposing sanctions.

