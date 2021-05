Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 10:06 Hits: 0

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only idled thousands of airplanes but likely as many pilots. Around the world, some have traded a seat in the cockpit for one on the rails, as train drivers are desperately needed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/airline-pilots-switch-from-runways-to-railways/a-57602148?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf