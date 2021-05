Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 09:38 Hits: 0

After gaining popularity across Asia, small, dense ecosystems are taking root in Europe's urban areas. Advocates say they improve biodiversity, air quality and even our well-being. But do they live up to the hype?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-tiny-forests-breathe-fresh-air-into-our-cities/a-57608913?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf