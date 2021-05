Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

The US sitcom's popularity has endured despite ending in 2004. As fans celebrate the arrival of the "Reunion" special, Rayna Breuer looks back at what made the series tick.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/friends-the-one-where-they-get-back-together/a-57684511?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf