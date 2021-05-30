The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Petition seeks to honour French Resistance hero Joséphine Baker at the Panthéon

Petition seeks to honour French Resistance hero Joséphine Baker at the Panthéon A petition circulating on the internet is pushing for American-born French dancer Joséphine Baker to be buried in the Panthéon, an honour reserved for France’s national heroes. The move would recognise the courage of a renowned artist who was also a feminist, actively resisted Nazi Germany during World War II, and who fought against racism and antisemitism.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210530-france-petitions-to-have-josephine-baker-honoured-with-voltaire-rousseau-at-the-panth%C3%A9on

