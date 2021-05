Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:03 Hits: 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210530-uk-pm-johnson-weds-fianc%C3%A9e-in-surprise-ceremony-in-london