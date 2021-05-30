Residents of Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan still lack running water

Category: World Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:26 Hits: 1

In several neighbourhoods in Ivory Coast's commercial capital, Abidjan, residents encounter recurrent problems restricting their access to running water. Our Observer lives in the Abobo Té neighbourhood where, despite numerous complaints, running water problems have persisted since 2015. He told us about the difficulties his relatives have to deal with simply to collect water.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210528-ivory-coast-abidjan-residents-lack-running-water